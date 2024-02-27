Meteora Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ADEX)

Meteora Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ADEX – Free Report) by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,905 shares during the quarter. Meteora Capital LLC’s holdings in Adit EdTech Acquisition were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Adit EdTech Acquisition by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $259,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. Finally, Sea Otter Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Sea Otter Advisors LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Adit EdTech Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of Adit EdTech Acquisition stock opened at $5.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.54. Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $3.07 and a one year high of $12.39.

Adit EdTech Acquisition Company Profile

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

