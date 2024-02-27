Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Covey Capital Advisors LLC

Covey Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,024 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up 3.4% of Covey Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Covey Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,443 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,404 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Services boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 4,681 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,405,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of META stock traded up $2.03 on Tuesday, reaching $483.77. 4,416,215 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,902,355. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $403.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $344.52. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $171.43 and a 1-year high of $494.36.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.42%.

In related news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total value of $3,803,278.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 18,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,723,496.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 6,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.77, for a total value of $2,064,782.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 88,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,217,444.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.28, for a total transaction of $3,803,278.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 18,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,723,496.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,050,682 shares of company stock worth $420,351,741. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on META shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $438.00 to $536.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $385.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $494.53.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

