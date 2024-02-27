Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Shares Bought by Staley Capital Advisers Inc.

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Free Report) by 188.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 288,070 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 188,070 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Mercury Systems were worth $10,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 208.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 588.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,573 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. 95.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mercury Systems

In other Mercury Systems news, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp acquired 63,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.22 per share, for a total transaction of $2,178,034.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,217,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,535,047.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Mercury Systems news, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp acquired 63,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.22 per share, for a total transaction of $2,178,034.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,217,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,535,047.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William L. Ballhaus acquired 3,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $28.22 per share, for a total transaction of $103,087.66. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,087.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 77,781 shares of company stock worth $2,576,345 and have sold 3,741 shares worth $112,209. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRCY. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Truist Financial lowered Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Mercury Systems from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Mercury Systems from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.88.

Mercury Systems Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ MRCY traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.09. 249,485 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,082. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.31 and a 12 month high of $53.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.30 and a beta of 0.71.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

