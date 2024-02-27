Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Raises Dividend to $0.35 Per Share

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Mercantile Bank has raised its dividend by an average of 6.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Mercantile Bank has a payout ratio of 31.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Mercantile Bank to earn $4.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.0%.

NASDAQ MBWM traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.14. 7,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,768. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.61. Mercantile Bank has a 1-year low of $23.89 and a 1-year high of $42.82. The firm has a market cap of $594.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Mercantile Bank ( NASDAQ:MBWM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $56.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.00 million. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 27.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott raised Mercantile Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 112,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,538,000 after purchasing an additional 25,736 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 16,221 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mercantile Bank by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 33,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mercantile Bank by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 90,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. 56.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

