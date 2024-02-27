Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Mercantile Bank has raised its dividend by an average of 6.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Mercantile Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 31.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Mercantile Bank to earn $4.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBWM traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.21. 6,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,756. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.61. Mercantile Bank has a one year low of $23.89 and a one year high of $42.82. The stock has a market cap of $596.10 million, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.00.

Mercantile Bank ( NASDAQ:MBWM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $56.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.00 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 17.26%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Mercantile Bank will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBWM. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Mercantile Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mercantile Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Mercantile Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Mercantile Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Mercantile Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 56.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services to small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

