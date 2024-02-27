Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Sells 1,018 Shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,018 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 22.3% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $1,181,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 18,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares in the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of JBG SMITH Properties from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

JBGS stock opened at $16.16 on Tuesday. JBG SMITH Properties has a 52-week low of $12.63 and a 52-week high of $18.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.24 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is currently -107.14%.

JBG SMITH owns, operates, invests in, and develops mixed-use properties in high growth and high barrier-to-entry submarkets in and around Washington, DC. Through an intense focus on placemaking, JBG SMITH cultivates vibrant, amenity-rich, walkable neighborhoods throughout the Washington, DC metropolitan area.

