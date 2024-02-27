Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Purchases 420 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 16.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the third quarter worth $47,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Global Payments by 46.0% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GPN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Global Payments from $154.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on Global Payments from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Global Payments from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on Global Payments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Global Payments from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.92.

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPN opened at $133.32 on Tuesday. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.05 and a fifty-two week high of $141.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $34.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.00.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.46%.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

