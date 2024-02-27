Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $397,000 Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 14.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the third quarter worth about $28,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Baker Hughes during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 41.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen raised their target price on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.44.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $29.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.43. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $26.12 and a one year high of $37.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.12 and its 200-day moving average is $33.52.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.98%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

