Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $351,000 Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,559 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RGM Capital LLC boosted its position in CoStar Group by 10.8% during the third quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,552,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $119,382,000 after purchasing an additional 151,876 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in CoStar Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,835,126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,883,000 after purchasing an additional 92,169 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,242,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,452,000 after acquiring an additional 20,446 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 8.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 236,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $18,185,000 after acquiring an additional 19,258 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the third quarter valued at about $1,000,000. 96.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSGP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.80.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $83.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 12.01, a quick ratio of 12.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.28, a PEG ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.85. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.12 and a 12 month high of $92.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.49.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.27 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 15.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

