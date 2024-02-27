Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 27.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,973 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter valued at $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMB has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.14.

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $365,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,063,318.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,063,318.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $450,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of KMB stock opened at $121.23 on Tuesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $116.32 and a 12-month high of $147.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.44.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 260.47% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 90.77%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

