Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Has $702,000 Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 714.3% during the third quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $148.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Simon Property Group from $139.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $144.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

Simon Property Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SPG opened at $149.53 on Tuesday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $100.17 and a one year high of $153.11. The company has a market cap of $48.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.82.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.34 by ($1.05). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 42.30% and a return on equity of 70.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.95 per share. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.90. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is currently 108.88%.

Simon Property Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

