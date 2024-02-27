Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RSG. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 70,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,028,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Republic Services by 12.4% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Republic Services by 7.8% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 118,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,857,000 after acquiring an additional 8,575 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in Republic Services by 1,497,159.0% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 913,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $130,158,000 after purchasing an additional 913,267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 57.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Services Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE RSG opened at $184.87 on Tuesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.58 and a 12 month high of $186.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $170.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.86. The stock has a market cap of $58.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.39%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Republic Services from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.82.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

