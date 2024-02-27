Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Buys 278 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,275 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 345.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at D.R. Horton

In other news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $185,589.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,759. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,213 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total value of $185,589.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,759. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,748 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $250,418.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $809,419. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,961 shares of company stock worth $1,956,007 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.65.

D.R. Horton Price Performance

D.R. Horton stock opened at $145.86 on Tuesday. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.05 and a 52 week high of $157.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $147.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $48.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.64.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The construction company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.06). D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current year.

D.R. Horton Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

