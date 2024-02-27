Mckinley Capital Management LLC Sells 1,757 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,757 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the third quarter worth $263,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 51.0% in the third quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 8,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 18.6% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 65,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,841,000 after acquiring an additional 10,365 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 570,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,171,000 after acquiring an additional 15,543 shares during the period. Finally, Phraction Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 28.3% in the third quarter. Phraction Management LLC now owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on DEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Diageo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. BNP Paribas lowered Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Argus lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,778.00.

Diageo Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE DEO opened at $152.74 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.58. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $135.63 and a 1-year high of $190.02.

Diageo Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

About Diageo

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

