Mckinley Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC cut its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 34.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,906 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CNI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at about $727,713,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the third quarter valued at about $273,243,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 25,348.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,650,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $194,698,000 after buying an additional 1,643,870 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 64.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,910,698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $473,561,000 after buying an additional 1,525,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the first quarter worth about $137,546,000. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. TD Securities downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. CIBC downgraded Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.20.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

CNI opened at $131.61 on Tuesday. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $132.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.91. The firm has a market cap of $84.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 33.38%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.638 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.59%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.