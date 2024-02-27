Mckinley Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,918 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,889 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ENB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 109,143.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,468,082 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,895,102,000 after purchasing an additional 48,423,715 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at $723,255,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Enbridge by 10.3% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 30,213,371 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,122,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,889 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Enbridge by 36.9% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,447,175 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $348,110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,200 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Enbridge by 13.9% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,523,066 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $710,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756,079 shares during the period. 48.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.20.

Enbridge Price Performance

Enbridge stock opened at $34.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.85. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $40.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.47.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.659 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.05%.

Enbridge Company Profile

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.