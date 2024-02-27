Mckinley Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KLAC opened at $683.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.33. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $355.88 and a 52-week high of $687.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $603.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $536.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 107.56% and a net margin of 27.98%. KLA’s revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 22.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.46%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KLAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $565.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on KLA from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on KLA in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on KLA from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna cut shares of KLA from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $640.00 to $675.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $607.50.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

