Mckinley Capital Management LLC Has $923,000 Stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 26.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,802 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in WNS were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in WNS by 16.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in WNS during the first quarter worth about $433,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in WNS by 2.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in WNS by 72.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 48,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,163,000 after buying an additional 20,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of WNS by 21.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,765,000 after buying an additional 7,878 shares during the period. 99.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WNS Stock Down 2.5 %

WNS opened at $60.16 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.82. WNS has a one year low of $51.84 and a one year high of $94.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $315.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.21 million. WNS had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 21.71%. Equities research analysts expect that WNS will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WNS. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on WNS from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of WNS from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.20.

WNS Company Profile

(Free Report)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

Featured Articles

