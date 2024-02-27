Mckinley Capital Management LLC Has $656,000 Holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,446 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bain Capital Specialty Finance were worth $656,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Starr International Co. Inc. raised its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 1.9% in the second quarter. Starr International Co. Inc. now owns 865,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,695,000 after purchasing an additional 15,998 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the third quarter worth about $666,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the third quarter worth about $425,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the third quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 133.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 28,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 16,525 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $13.75 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th.

Shares of NYSE BCSF opened at $15.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.06 and a 12 month high of $16.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.37.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

