Mckinley Capital Management LLC Has $539,000 Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 70.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 3,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 10,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 6.41% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $123.47 on Tuesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $67.66 and a one year high of $124.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $554.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.65, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.14 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 90.36% and a net margin of 36.03%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.664 per share. This is a positive change from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 22nd. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 22.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NVO shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

