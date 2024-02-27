Mckinley Capital Management LLC Has $429,000 Stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,918 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,889 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ENB. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 114.6% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Trading Down 1.2 %

ENB opened at $34.39 on Tuesday. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.03 and a fifty-two week high of $40.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.47.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.659 dividend. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.05%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

