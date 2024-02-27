Mckinley Capital Management LLC Has $1.26 Million Stock Position in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 107,023 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,149 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock TCP Capital were worth $1,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 817.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,201 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 182.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,062 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock TCP Capital in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000.

BlackRock TCP Capital stock opened at $11.12 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.46 and a 200-day moving average of $11.60. The company has a quick ratio of 29.53, a current ratio of 29.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $13.07.

TCPC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet downgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on BlackRock TCP Capital from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.30.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

