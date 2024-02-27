Mckinley Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 10,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period.

VCSH stock opened at $76.95 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.43 and a 12-month high of $77.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $77.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.09.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.234 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

