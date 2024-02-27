Mckinley Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OHI shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.73.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Up 0.4 %

OHI stock opened at $31.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 6.76 and a quick ratio of 6.76. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.61 and a 12 month high of $34.77.

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a $0.67 dividend. This is an increase from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 270.71%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

