Mckinley Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDS. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Woodside Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,580,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,978,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,881,000 after acquiring an additional 283,910 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,706,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,578,000 after acquiring an additional 98,401 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,387,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,167,000 after acquiring an additional 105,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,234,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,754,000 after acquiring an additional 77,172 shares in the last quarter. 3.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Woodside Energy Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup lowered Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Woodside Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of Woodside Energy Group stock opened at $19.73 on Tuesday. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a twelve month low of $19.02 and a twelve month high of $25.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

About Woodside Energy Group

(Free Report)

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and the Caribbean. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, Northwest Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Wildling, Atlantis, Woodside Solar project, Sunrise and Troubadour, and Pluto Train 2 projects, as well as Liard basin.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Woodside Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodside Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.