Mckinley Capital Management LLC Acquires 1,396 Shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

Mckinley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,748 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,396 shares during the quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COPX. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 9,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA COPX opened at $35.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.43. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $31.65 and a 52-week high of $42.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.75.

Global X Copper Miners ETF Profile

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

