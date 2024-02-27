Matthew B. Kelpy Sells 100 Shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Stock

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,615.00, for a total value of $761,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares in the company, valued at $1,751,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NVR Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE NVR traded down $19.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7,550.06. 2,703 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,644. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5,089.44 and a 1-year high of $7,635.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7,185.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6,478.41. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.12.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $121.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $121.50 by $0.06. NVR had a return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 17.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $133.44 EPS. NVR’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 484.48 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered NVR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

Institutional Trading of NVR

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVR. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NVR by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in NVR by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NVR by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in NVR by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 88 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in NVR during the 1st quarter valued at $357,000. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

NVR Company Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

