Mather Group LLC. Sells 2,549 Shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Mather Group LLC. lowered its stake in shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 122,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,549 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF were worth $2,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000.

Shares of abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF stock opened at $19.44 on Tuesday. abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF has a 52 week low of $17.35 and a 52 week high of $19.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.90.

The abrdn Physical Gold Shares ETF (SGOL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund seeks to track the spot price for gold, less trust expenses holding costs, holding physical gold bars. SGOL was launched on Sep 9, 2009 and is managed by Abrdn.

