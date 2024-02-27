Mather Group LLC. Reduces Stock Position in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ)

Mather Group LLC. lessened its position in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 102,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC. owned about 0.07% of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $2,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 305.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 17.7% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 28,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,000 after purchasing an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,437 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CIZ stock opened at $30.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.29 million, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.44. VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 12-month low of $28.17 and a 12-month high of $32.17.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.1536 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%.

The VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CIZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of 500 ex-US developed-market stocks screened for positive earnings weighted by volatility. The fund can hold up to 75% cash in market downturns. CIZ was launched on Oct 1, 2014 and is managed by VictoryShares.

