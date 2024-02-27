Mather Group LLC. Raises Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,541 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,770 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $4,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 31.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 297,050 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,587,000 after acquiring an additional 71,085 shares during the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 426.8% during the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,184 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $741,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 41.7% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 4,615 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.1% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,592,936 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $190,834,000 after purchasing an additional 48,624 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ConocoPhillips

In related news, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 23,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total transaction of $2,621,637.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Christopher P. Delk sold 8,505 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.06, for a total value of $953,070.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Dominic E. Macklon sold 23,372 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total transaction of $2,621,637.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $141.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $152.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.61.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

Shares of COP opened at $112.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $132.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.24. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $127.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.72 and its 200-day moving average is $116.19.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy producer reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $15.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.47 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 18.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.71 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.61%.

ConocoPhillips Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Further Reading

