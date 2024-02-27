Mather Group LLC. Purchases 4,456 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,297 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,456 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSCO has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. DZ Bank downgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Melius Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.36.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $48.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $45.56 and a one year high of $58.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 23.49%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 106,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $5,318,176.42. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 345,994 shares in the company, valued at $17,306,619.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

