Mather Group LLC. Has $2.49 Million Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,526 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 930 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Miller Investment Management LP raised its holdings in Oracle by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Miller Investment Management LP now owns 10,543 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 45.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Oracle by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 15,081 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL opened at $110.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $305.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.13. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $82.04 and a 1 year high of $127.54.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.05 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 10th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 44.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ORCL. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oracle

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.