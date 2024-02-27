Mather Group LLC. Has $2.08 Million Stock Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in S&P Global during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Rock Creek Group LP purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of SPGI opened at $433.41 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $437.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $405.22. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $321.14 and a twelve month high of $461.16. The stock has a market cap of $136.13 billion, a PE ratio of 52.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet raised shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on SPGI

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares in the company, valued at $69,032,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.