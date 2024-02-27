Mather Group LLC. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Mather Group LLC. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 41.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,070 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VV opened at $232.53 on Tuesday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $173.63 and a 1-year high of $234.45. The company has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $209.62.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

