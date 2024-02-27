Mather Group LLC. Acquires 242 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Mather Group LLC. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,484 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 120,049.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,736,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,926,156,000 after acquiring an additional 84,666,098 shares during the period. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10,840.4% during the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 24,758,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,406,000 after acquiring an additional 24,532,324 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,339,035,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,310,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,461,000 after acquiring an additional 551,571 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,074,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,242,000 after buying an additional 49,276 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

IWS stock opened at $118.10 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $97.40 and a 12 month high of $118.89. The firm has a market cap of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.62.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

