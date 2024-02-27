Mather Group LLC. Acquires 2,189 Shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF)

Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:XHLF – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. owned 0.21% of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $58,901,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,654,000. Tanager Wealth Management LLP increased its holdings in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF by 43.6% during the third quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 1,565,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,699,000 after buying an additional 475,608 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $19,658,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $17,757,000.

Shares of XHLF stock opened at $50.26 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.26 and its 200 day moving average is $50.22. BondBloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $49.94 and a 52-week high of $50.39.

The Bondbloxx Bloomberg Six Month Target Duration US Treasury ETF (XHLF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is passively managed to invest in a portfolio of US Treasury securities with a target duration of six months. XHLF was launched on Sep 13, 2022 and is managed by BondBloxx.

