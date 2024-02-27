Mather Group LLC. Acquires 1,163 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 26.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,519 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Stryker by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 27,823 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $7,603,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 3.7% in the second quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 30,422 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $9,281,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the third quarter worth about $30,365,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker during the third quarter worth approximately $6,578,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Stryker from $336.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $340.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $331.52.

Shares of SYK opened at $352.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $249.98 and a 52-week high of $357.40. The firm has a market cap of $133.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.72, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $320.01 and its 200-day moving average is $294.59.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.79%.

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total value of $68,972,963.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,755,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.90, for a total transaction of $68,972,963.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,755,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,633,391.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

