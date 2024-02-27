Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Sold by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd decreased its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $2,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on MMC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

NYSE MMC opened at $203.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $100.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $194.19. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.86 and a twelve month high of $204.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 33.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 24th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.72%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

