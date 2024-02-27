Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Purchased by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $5,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 223,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,602,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 66.0% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 57,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,025,000 after buying an additional 23,029 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 23.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 71,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,577,000 after buying an additional 13,711 shares in the last quarter. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter worth about $962,000. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MMC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. TD Cowen began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $215.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.71.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $203.23. 97,974 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,744,871. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.86 and a 1 year high of $204.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $194.39 and a 200-day moving average of $194.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.90.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 16.52%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 25th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 24th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 37.72%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

