Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) PT Raised to $102.00

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VAC. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $187.00 to $149.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $105.00.

VAC opened at $94.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.28. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a twelve month low of $72.78 and a twelve month high of $157.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.84.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.08. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 48.64%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 83.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

