Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Bought by Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Markel Group accounts for approximately 1.7% of Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $92,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MKL. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in Markel Group by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 21 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Markel Group by 72.7% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 19 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in Markel Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 294 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Markel Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Markel Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 72 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,409.28 per share, for a total transaction of $101,468.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,352,908.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 100 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,414.74 per share, for a total transaction of $141,474.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,039 shares in the company, valued at $63,718,474.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director A. Lynne Puckett purchased 72 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,409.28 per share, with a total value of $101,468.16. Following the transaction, the director now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,908.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MKL shares. StockNews.com cut Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,475.00 price objective on shares of Markel Group in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on Markel Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,412.50.

Markel Group Stock Performance

NYSE MKL traded up $11.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,454.26. The company had a trading volume of 23,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,049. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,435.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,445.12. Markel Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,186.56 and a fifty-two week high of $1,560.00. The stock has a market cap of $19.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.70.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $56.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $23.58 by $32.90. Markel Group had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 82.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Markel Group

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Featured Articles

