Majedie Investments (LON:MAJE) Sets New 1-Year High at $235.00

Majedie Investments (LON:MAJE – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 235 ($2.98) and last traded at GBX 235 ($2.98), with a volume of 70790 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 229 ($2.90).

Majedie Investments Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 225.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 210.93. The company has a quick ratio of 8.62, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.23. The company has a market capitalization of £124.55 million, a PE ratio of 738.71 and a beta of 0.88.

Majedie Investments Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a GBX 1.90 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. This is a boost from Majedie Investments’s previous dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Majedie Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,258.06%.

About Majedie Investments

Majedie Investments PLC is a public fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. Majedie Investments PLC was formed in October 1985 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

