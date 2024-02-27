Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Now Covered by Analysts at Bank of America

Equities research analysts at Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $24.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Mizuho cut their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Shares of MGY opened at $21.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a one year low of $18.72 and a one year high of $24.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 2.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.89 and a 200 day moving average of $21.80.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 112.3% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 38.8% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 42.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

