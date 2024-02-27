Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Shares Gap Up to $9.77

Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.77, but opened at $10.50. Magnite shares last traded at $11.01, with a volume of 428,426 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MGNI shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on Magnite from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Magnite from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Bank of America started coverage on Magnite in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Magnite from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magnite currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.44.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 59.1% in the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 35.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 7,927.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

