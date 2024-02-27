Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $15.00 price target on the stock.

MGNI has been the subject of several other research reports. Susquehanna cut their target price on Magnite from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Magnite from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. B. Riley increased their target price on Magnite from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet cut Magnite from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Magnite in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $13.44.

NASDAQ MGNI opened at $9.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Magnite has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $15.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 2.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Magnite by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 78,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 8,040 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Magnite in the 4th quarter valued at $4,490,000. Meros Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Magnite by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 1,023,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,563,000 after acquiring an additional 185,418 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Magnite by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 121,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in Magnite by 370.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 208,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after buying an additional 164,474 shares during the last quarter. 73.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

