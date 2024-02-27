Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ (MDGL) “Market Outperform” Rating Reiterated at JMP Securities

JMP Securities restated their market outperform rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $347.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $294.14.

MDGL opened at $232.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $225.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $189.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.09 and a beta of -0.48. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $119.76 and a 52 week high of $322.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16.

In other news, SVP Brian Joseph Lynch sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total transaction of $393,966.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,001 shares in the company, valued at $3,283,268.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Brian Joseph Lynch sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total value of $393,966.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,001 shares in the company, valued at $3,283,268.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker bought 81,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $219.39 per share, for a total transaction of $17,805,473.01. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,774,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,262,360.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $1,754,226. Insiders own 23.92% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 223.3% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 454.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 95.0% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating NASH.

