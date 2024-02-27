Macy’s (NYSE:M) Updates Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:MGet Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.100-0.160 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.460. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.7 billion-$4.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.9 billion. Macy’s also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.450-2.850 EPS.

Macy’s Trading Up 4.8 %

NYSE M traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,873,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,764,809. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.07 and a 200 day moving average of $15.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Macy’s has a twelve month low of $10.54 and a twelve month high of $23.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 2.16.

Macy’s (NYSE:MGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.47. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.1737 dividend. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on M. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Macy’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an inline rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised Macy’s from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on M

Institutional Trading of Macy’s

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of M. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 171.1% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 5,582,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,603,000 after buying an additional 3,523,368 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Macy’s by 196.2% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,453,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,309,000 after buying an additional 2,287,287 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Macy’s by 27.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,106,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155,936 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Macy’s by 126.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,796,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Macy’s by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,550,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642,941 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Macy’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Macy's (NYSE:M)

