Macy’s (NYSE:M) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.10-$0.16 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.72-$4.87 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.82 billion. Macy’s also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.450-2.850 EPS.

Shares of NYSE M traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.01. The stock had a trading volume of 10,085,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,733,315. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.07 and a 200-day moving average of $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 2.16. Macy’s has a 12-month low of $10.54 and a 12-month high of $23.19.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.1737 dividend. This is an increase from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on M. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Macy’s in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an inline rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Macy’s from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Macy’s currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Holocene Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 171.1% during the 2nd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 5,582,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523,368 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 196.2% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 3,453,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287,287 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Macy’s by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,106,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,184,000 after buying an additional 2,155,936 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Macy’s by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,796,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,489,000 after buying an additional 2,118,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Macy’s by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,550,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,202,000 after buying an additional 1,642,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

