M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Position Reduced by Steamboat Capital Partners LLC

Steamboat Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 171,027 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 28,973 shares during the period. M/I Homes makes up approximately 5.3% of Steamboat Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Steamboat Capital Partners LLC owned about 0.61% of M/I Homes worth $14,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in M/I Homes by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in M/I Homes by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 65,727 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in M/I Homes by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,183 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in M/I Homes by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in M/I Homes by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 89,475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on MHO shares. StockNews.com raised M/I Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Wedbush lowered M/I Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

M/I Homes Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of MHO stock traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,587. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.27 and a 52-week high of $140.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $128.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 6.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 2.15.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.94 by ($1.28). M/I Homes had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $972.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Research analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 16.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M/I Homes Profile

(Free Report)

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It also designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.