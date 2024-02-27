M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of M.D.C. from $41.50 to $39.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI lowered shares of M.D.C. from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and boosted their target price for the company from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a market perform rating on shares of M.D.C. in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.13.

M.D.C. Stock Up 0.1 %

MDC stock opened at $62.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.07. The company has a current ratio of 9.76, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. M.D.C. has a twelve month low of $34.79 and a twelve month high of $63.00.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that M.D.C. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M.D.C. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M.D.C.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in M.D.C. in the 4th quarter valued at about $263,371,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,043,852 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $389,173,000 after buying an additional 59,151 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,653,841 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $312,377,000 after buying an additional 98,369 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in M.D.C. by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,576,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,501,000 after buying an additional 94,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in M.D.C. by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,492,733 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,723,000 after purchasing an additional 940,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

